Threefoot Hotel set to open in early November

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been a long time coming. The Threefoot Hotel is just a couple of weeks away from opening. They are putting the finishing touches on the building and you can already make a reservation.

“We are very excited about the opening of the hotel. Every time we talk about it I think all of us get chills, especially those of us that are from Meridian and have been part of this project for some time,” Area Director of Sales Jeremy Campbell said.

Right now, the target date is November 1. On Marriott’s website, you can already make reservations for as early as November 15.

“That gives us a little soft opening and gives us a little push back if we have to. We are still waiting on a few supplies to come in,” Campbell explained,” Once that’s taken care of, we will get the green light to go and our reservation system will then be open for the immediate day that we open the hotel.”

The historic 16-story building has 110 traditional hotel rooms and 21 suites. Some of the suites include a balcony.

“These are some views that most people have never seen of Meridian. Once you get up here and start seeing things, you realize you might not even be at home anymore,” Campbell said. “Once you get to looking north, you see Central Fire Station and Anderson hospital and then it’s trees from there on out.”

There are two new restaurants inside Threefoot. 6:01 Local is on the ground floor and will be open for breakfast and dinner. The highly anticipated rooftop bar is called The Boxcar.

“We’re paying homage to Meridian’s railroad history. There, we will have a variety of craft cocktails and beer,” Campbell said. “We will have sharable plates and appetizers available. Most of the time, that will only be open in the evening weather permitting.”

In addition to drinks and food, it provides a wonderful view of the Queen City.

“This is a hotel experience that we are providing to our guests. This building is full of a lot of rich history, as is the city of Meridian. We get to tell that story to our guests every day,” Campbell explained.

Threefoot employs around 65 people. Campbell said there are positions still available. If you would like to apply, then you should stop by the Threefoot Hotel lobby during regular business hours.

