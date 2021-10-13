Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of the people killed in a tragic shooting in the 2000 block of 17th Street were released Wednesday.

21-year-old Jacoby Jones, 23-year-old Kodi Davidson, Jr., and Hunter Card, 23, were shot around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a house. An infant was also shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Meridian police say they’re following up on leads and searching for a possible suspect in the case. If you have information, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. You don’t have to give your name and could be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.