Advertisement

Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues

Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.
Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of the people killed in a tragic shooting in the 2000 block of 17th Street were released Wednesday.

21-year-old Jacoby Jones, 23-year-old Kodi Davidson, Jr., and Hunter Card, 23, were shot around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a house. An infant was also shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Meridian police say they’re following up on leads and searching for a possible suspect in the case. If you have information, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. You don’t have to give your name and could be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide.
4 shot, three dead in Meridian
Lamaurice Jenkins is charged with burglary, kidnapping of an 80-year-old woman and motor...
Suspect in custody for kidnapping 80-year-old woman
A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Man found shot to death early Tuesday
Benita Garner, 41, faces numerous charges related to a wanted suspect.
Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 13, 2021
Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers...
Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2021