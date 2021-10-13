Advertisement

West Alabama CEOs help build Habitat for Humanity home in Tuscaloosa

Source: WBRC video
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Each year, Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa invites CEOs from some of the area’s largest and best known companies to help build new homes for deserving families.

Their companies also offer financial help in addition to physical labor. That’s what was happening on Pine Street in Tuscaloosa Tuesday.

Habitat is building new homes on more than 40 lots it recently bought in West Tuscaloosa. A home being built there is just the second home going on one of those newly purchased lots, so far.

Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa invited CEOs from companies that help support the agency to work alongside each other to help build a home for a deserving low income home owner.

“They really got into working with the technical school, working with different people. So this is a tremendous project that provides affordable housing and invests back into the community,” according to Mark Crews, the Vice President of the Western Division for Alabama Power.

They hope to have that home finished by mid-November.

