West Alabama Football stays in top 10 rankings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Alabama Tigers remains in the top 10 of the NCAA Division II rankings and the AFCA Poll for two weeks in a row.

Last week, UWA defeated Shorter University 44-7 to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

West Alabama stays at ninth in the rankings and 10th in the poll as the top-10 spots on each list remain the same. West Florida continues to be first ranked. Valdosta State is at number five, and West Georgia is number 12.

The Tigers look to keep their momentum going as they will take on Valdosta State University on Saturday, Oct. 16, for their annual Hall of Fame Day. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Visit the NCAA and AFCA websites for the complete rankings and poll.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.