15-year-old shot in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton police said they are investigating a person of interest after the shooting of a teenager.

Newton police said a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Pine Street Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to a hospital in Meridian and has been released.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim or the person of interest at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

