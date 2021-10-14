Advertisement

15-year-old shot in Newton

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton police said they are investigating a person of interest after the shooting of a teenager.

Newton police said a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Pine Street Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to a hospital in Meridian and has been released.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim or the person of interest at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

