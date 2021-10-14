Advertisement

Alabama Women’s Golf preps for Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational

This will be the second of four fall tournaments for the number 12 Tide and the Invitational will be at Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill from October 15th to the 17th.(Alabama Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTOK) - The Alabama Women’s golf team prepares for the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational.

This will be the second of four fall tournaments for the number 12 Tide and the Invitational will be at Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill from October 15th to the 17th.

18 teams will be competing at the tournament, with 13 of them being ranked in the nations top 50. The Crimson Tide will be going against Michigan (No. 8), Wake Forest (No. 13), Duke (No. 14), Virginia Tech (No. 28), Furman (No. 29), Vanderbilt (No. 31), Kentucky (No. 34 ), Mississippi State (No. 41), Ohio State (No. 43), Clemson (No. 44), North Carolina (No. 45), Michigan State (No. 48), Maryland, Southern Methodist, NC State and UNC Wilmington.

Tee times will begin Friday and Saturday at 7:30 a.m. CT, while Sunday will feature a shotgun start at 7:45 a.m. CT. The Tide will be paired with Michigan and Duke for the opening round, taking the first tee at 8:30 a.m. CT.

