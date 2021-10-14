Advertisement

Baseball Set to Host Alabama in Fall Scrimmage

Head Coach Chris Lemonis recently signed an extension with the Bulldogs after winning the...
Head Coach Chris Lemonis recently signed an extension with the Bulldogs after winning the program's first National title.(Mississippi St Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Baseball program will host SEC foe Alabama in a fall scrimmage on Friday at Dudy Noble Field.

First pitch between the two teams is slated for 5 p.m. on Friday in Starkville. The scrimmage is open to the public with gates set to open at 4 p.m.

The Bulldogs swept Alabama in the end of the 2021 regular season on their way to capturing their first National Championship. State has won six straight against the Tide and eight out of the last nine meetings.

Along with State hosting Alabama, the Bulldogs previously traveled to Samford on Oct. 2 in a game that resulted in an 8-2 road victory in 14 innings.

The Fall World Series will continue next week with game four at 3 pm. on Monday while the five-game set will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 21 with first pitch also set for 3 p.m. for the finale.

