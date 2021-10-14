Advertisement

Bonnie Faye Hall Taylor

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Graveside services for Bonnie Faye Hall Taylor, 80, of Butler will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at Lisman Cemetery with Rev. Jon McCluey officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mrs. Bonnie passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born December 20, 1940. She grew up in Lisman, Alabama.

Bonnie graduated from Choctaw County High School in 1958. She was a dedicated, loving wife, mother, and grandmother and served her community faithfully as a nurse for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert “Dagwood” Taylor; daughters, Denise Jones (Dennis); Dana Bean (Jason); and granddaughters, Alexis Laine Eisenberg and Adriana Dawn Eisenberg; brothers, Walter Wayne Hall (Laura); James Hall (Pat); Joe Hall; and Stanley Hall (Patti).

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Ervin Hall and Nadine Stallings Hall; her daughter, Dawn Bell Hesselman; and son, Donald “Butch” Hesselman; her brother, William Hall; and her sisters, Evie Mae Hall, Johnnie Sample, and Sara Clark.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

