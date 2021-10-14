Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DANNY E MONEGAN19681318 19TH ST APT 18 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
CIERRA JENNINGS19853935 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
CHARLES PLUMMER1985908 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
SHOPLIFTING
MIYYA S COLE19981901 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JONATHAN RUTTLEY JR19903510 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:19 PM on October 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

