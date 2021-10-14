City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DANNY E MONEGAN
|1968
|1318 19TH ST APT 18 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|CIERRA JENNINGS
|1985
|3935 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|CHARLES PLUMMER
|1985
|908 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
SHOPLIFTING
|MIYYA S COLE
|1998
|1901 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JONATHAN RUTTLEY JR
|1990
|3510 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:19 PM on October 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.