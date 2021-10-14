Advertisement

Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!

Claims $210,000 jackpot
The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to a Clarke County man who became the latest jackpot winner from Mississippi Match 5 when he hit all five numbers and won $210,000 in the Tuesday, Oct. 12, drawing!

The winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian. The man has been playing Mississippi Match 5 since it launched in April and quick-picked his numbers.

The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $84 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $60 million.

