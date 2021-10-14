Crimenet 10_14_21
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jessica Dale Frazier.
Frazier is a 31-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′3″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.
She is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
If you know where Frazier can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.
