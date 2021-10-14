Crimenet 10_14_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jessica Dale Frazier.

Frazier is a 31-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′3″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

She is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

If you know where Frazier can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

