ECCC Men’s soccer beats Northwest 3-2

The Men's team gets a big win on the road
The Men's team gets a big win on the road(ECCC Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors earned their first North Division win on the road as they beat the Northwest Mississippi Community College Rangers, 3-2.

The Warriors got off to a quick start as they scored in the first 27 seconds of the game. The Rangers would end up tying the game pretty quickly and the match was tied 1-1. Eventually, Noah Shockley got his first goal of the year to take back the lead.

The end of the half was a 3-1 lead for the Warriors and the second half was more of a defensive showing for East Central. Northwest got one goal back with 19 minutes remaining, but the ECCC defense prevented any other goals securing the 3-2 division win.

The Warriors move to 2-9-1 overall on the year and to 1-4 in division play.

The Warriors are back in Decatur on Friday as ECCC plays host to Itawamba. The match is set for 3 p.m. and will be played at the East Central Soccer Complex

