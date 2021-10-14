Get ready for changes this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have had mid-upper 80s most of this month. These temps were seasonable when we kicked off October, but it’s unseasonably warm now that we’re in the middle of the month. Average highs should be closer to 80 degrees. So, if you’re ready for a change to the pattern...you don’t have to wait long.

Today, highs will reach the upper 80s with partly-mainly cloudy skies. Friday, the upper 80s trend continues, but an approaching cold front will bring big changes in its wake. The front will cross late Friday night into Saturday morning, and it’ll bring scattered showers & storms as it rolls by overnight. The rain looks to move out by mid-morning Saturday, then skies will gradually clear throughout the day. What we’ll be left with is MUCH cooler weather for our weekend plans as a NW wind brings in cooler/drier air.

Highs for Saturday will stay in the low 70s, which will be in the range of 5-10 degrees below average. Plus, winds will gust over 20mph (adding an extra bite to the air). The winds will relax by the afternoon, and clear skies overnight will help in temps falling into the 40s for your Sunday morning lows. So, you will need the thicker jacket as you head out to Sunday services or a breakfast gathering. Highs will stay in the 70s for Sunday afternoon with plentiful sunshine, and similar weather is expected for the start of next week.

