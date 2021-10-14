Advertisement

Jason Aldean’s equipment bus crashes, country singer expected to perform tonight

By WSAZ News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – The bus carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the interstate Thursday morning.

WSAZ said the traffic accident happened around 5 a.m. on I-64 East in Huntington, West Virginia.

Aldean was not on the bus at the time, and police said no one was hurt.

The country singer is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of his 2021 Back in the Saddle tour.

Aldean kicked off his tour in August in Virginia Beach and wraps up at the end of October with back-to-back shows across Florida.

“Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years,” Aldean said in a news release posted on his website.

Most recently, the country singer announced his upcoming 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia. Aldean plans to roll out 30 tracks, 20 new songs and at least one live hit off each of his previous albums.

According to his website, the first 15 songs are set to be released on Nov. 12, 2021, with the full release of his album slated for April 22, 2022.

