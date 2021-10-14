Lady Warriors take down Northwest, 2-1

DECATUR Miss. (WTOK) - The number 13 Lady Warriors beat the number 12 Northwest Mississippi Lady Rangers 2-1 on the road in a MACCC North Division win.

East Central could not have asked for a better start to the match as Sasha Clare put the Lady Warriors on top 1-0 with a goal off a great Nicole O’Neill pass. They would go into the second half with that score and the Lady Warriors ended up having a more defensive second half.

“It was a really important win on the road to get three more points in divisional standings,” said ECCC head coach Ryan Joiner. “An early game goal 37 seconds into the match set the tone for the first half and we played well, while the second half was just a pure gutty team effort and took everyone to find the winner from Kara and see the game out the last 20 minutes.”

This was revenge for the Lady Warriors after a 3-1 loss to the Lady Rangers earlier in the season and dropped East Central to 8-3 overall. The match sets up a huge match with the Itawamba Lady Indians on Friday in Decatur. The match is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. at the East Central Soccer Complex.

