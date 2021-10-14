Advertisement

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream(Walmart)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An early Christmas gift from a popular childhood treat for many of us! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream is coming to Walmart November 1.

It’s the first time a Little Debbie will be offered as an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.

It’s available for $2.50 a pint, because let’s all face it...if it was a gallon most of us would eat it all in one sitting!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide.
4 shot, three dead in Meridian
Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.
Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash
A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Man found shot to death early Tuesday
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Latest News

The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
Alabama State Capitol
Ivey calling special session
COVID vaccine educational presentation
Rush Health Systems provides “Lunch & Learn” about COVID vaccine