Man dies in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Northport, Ala., died Wednesday in a 1-vehicle crash about 5:15 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Garrett Edward Pritchett, 22, was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram that left the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Pritchett was not using a seat belt.

The crash happened on Dogwood Trace Road, four miles north of the Gordo city limits, in Pickens County.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.