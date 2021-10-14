Advertisement

Man dies in Pickens County crash

Garrett Edward Pritchett, 22, or Northport, Ala., died when his truck overturned north of Gordo...
Garrett Edward Pritchett, 22, or Northport, Ala., died when his truck overturned north of Gordo Wednesday, Oct. 13.(Associated Press)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Northport, Ala., died Wednesday in a 1-vehicle crash about 5:15 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Garrett Edward Pritchett, 22, was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram that left the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Pritchett was not using a seat belt.

The crash happened on Dogwood Trace Road, four miles north of the Gordo city limits, in Pickens County.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide.
4 shot, three dead in Meridian
Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.
Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash
A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Man found shot to death early Tuesday
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel debates lower-dose Moderna COVID-19 shots for booster
A Chihuahua belonging to a Lubbock, Texas, couple stowed away in their luggage.
Couple finds pet Chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract