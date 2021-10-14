Graveside services for Ms. Mary Jeanette Jenkins will be held at 2:30 pm Friday, October 15, 2021 at Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Brother George Jenkins will be officiating.

Visitation for will be Friday, October 15, 2021 starting 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Milling Funeral Home in Union.

Ms. Mary Jeanette Jenkins, age 61, of Hattiesburg was born on May 23, 1960 and passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Survivors:

5 Brothers: George Jenkins and wife Elizabeth of Hattiesburg

Donnie Jenkins and wife Peggy of Mobile

David Jenkins of North Carolina

James Jenkins

Johnny Ray Thomas and wife Romona of Union

Ms. Jenkins is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Velda Jenkins.

