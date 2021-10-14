Advertisement

No charges filed in shooting of 6-year-old

Newton Elementary School
Newton Chief of Police Randy Patrick said no criminal charges will be brought against the...
Newton Chief of Police Randy Patrick said no criminal charges will be brought against the parents of a child who brought a gun to school, which fired and injured another student.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Chief of Police Randy Patrick said no criminal charges will be brought against the parents of a child who brought a gun to school, which fired and injured another student.

6-year-old Tylin Parker was shot in the leg at Newton Elementary Sept. 30 in what police said was an ‘accidental discharge’ from another student’s backpack.

Chief Patrick said because of the child’s age, and after a thorough investigation of the shooting, they concluded that the parents did not knowingly and willingly contribute to the delinquency of a minor.

Tylin Parker is still recovering at home from his surgery after having a rod put in his left leg. His femur was shattered. Tylin will need another surgery next year.

