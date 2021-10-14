Advertisement

Popeyes unveils hot sauce collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion poses with the award for best collaboration for "Savage" (Remix) at the...
Megan Thee Stallion poses with the award for best collaboration for "Savage" (Remix) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzelo | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s not just her rhymes that are fire, apparently, her sauce is too.

Popeye’s today announced the unveiling of their new hot sauce collaboration with Grammy-winning musician and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion.

The sauce is called the Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce and is part of a limited-edition collection.

Beginning October 19th, Hottie Sauce will be spicing up the iconic Chicken Sandwich and Popeye’s nuggets, marking the first sauce variation for the iconic sandwich.

As part of the larger collaboration, Popeyes and Megan will be making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community. To learn more please visit their website here.

Popeye’s says that the Hottie Sauce has a sweet and bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan’s sassy personality, that is made with honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper.

“I’m appreciative of Popeye’s commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

Popeye’s also said that Megan Thee Stallion is proud to be a new franchise owner with the company as well.

