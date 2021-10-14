The Range at 601 celebrates store expansion

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Range at 601 held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning to mark the opening of their store expansion.

601 has been open for three years and has been known as a gun range but Wednesday it unveiled brand-new inventory including shoes, clothes, jewelry, and sports gear.

601 has stores in Vicksburg and Brookhaven and wanted to bring the concept from those stores to Meridian.

“Just the gun range and the hunting store was not our original concept, so this is going to be our original concept. So, we’ve been thinking about it since day 1. We just needed the room. The store here, Bella G, moved downtown, gave us the opportunity to open. So, now we get to, we get to bring in our whole concept and hopefully meridian embraces us. They already have on our other side. But now we get to bring in a whole different type of customer that maybe doesn’t shoot guns or hunt and different things like that so we’re excited,” said owner, Jason Martin-nez.

“Meridian tries to create an atmosphere for businesses to thrive and to expand. When one of our local businesses expands, it means that things are going well. We’re trying to keep that momentum going and we’re glad to have them here,” said Meridian’s Chief Administrative Officer, Tim Miller.

Martin-nez said he thinks the diverse range of products will be something meridian will truly enjoy.

601 is located on Highway 39.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.