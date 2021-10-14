Advertisement

Rush Health Systems provides “Lunch & Learn” about COVID vaccine

COVID vaccine educational presentation
COVID vaccine educational presentation(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems is partnering with the Community Health Improvement Network, offering free lunches along with a chance to learn about COVID 19 vaccinations.

Dr. Chris Swift led the meeting at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, addressing some myths and facts surrounding the vaccine.

”Every time that we have a presenter, we’ve had community members ask questions, back and forth dialogue between the community and the physician is what we’re trying to achieve here,” said Beverly Knox, president of the Community Health Improvement Network and The Montgomery Institute. “We’re just wanting to make sure they have the correct information, accurate information about the vaccine and then they can make the choice whether to be vaccinated or not. We are excited because today we’ve had many to come and actually be vaccinated.”

Knox added that two programs are planned for November at Grace Covenant Church in Meridian and that a couple of Saturday events are in the works as well.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide.
4 shot, three dead in Meridian
Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.
Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash
A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Man found shot to death early Tuesday
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Latest News

The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
Alabama State Capitol
Ivey calling special session
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon