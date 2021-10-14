Rush Health Systems provides “Lunch & Learn” about COVID vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems is partnering with the Community Health Improvement Network, offering free lunches along with a chance to learn about COVID 19 vaccinations.

Dr. Chris Swift led the meeting at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, addressing some myths and facts surrounding the vaccine.

”Every time that we have a presenter, we’ve had community members ask questions, back and forth dialogue between the community and the physician is what we’re trying to achieve here,” said Beverly Knox, president of the Community Health Improvement Network and The Montgomery Institute. “We’re just wanting to make sure they have the correct information, accurate information about the vaccine and then they can make the choice whether to be vaccinated or not. We are excited because today we’ve had many to come and actually be vaccinated.”

Knox added that two programs are planned for November at Grace Covenant Church in Meridian and that a couple of Saturday events are in the works as well.

