State education board adds critical race theory ban to administrative code

After the Board of Educations vote, Faya Rose spoke out of turn during the meeting.
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Critical race theory was brought up again at Thursday’s Alabama State Board of Education meeting. The board voted in August to pass a resolution, but Thursday’s vote took the ban on the subject one step further by adopting it into administrative code.

After the board voted, Faya Rose with the group SOS spoke out of turn.

“You are truly intellectual terrorists. That’s what you are. That’s what you are, and you will go down in history as traitors to children of all races,” Rose said.

However, the outburst reflected public comments said earlier during the meeting. All but one of them said this ban will ignore important parts of Alabama’s real history.

“There is an unending story that depicts almost 400 years of slavery in these United States where Alabama often was at the very top of the list in carrying out atrocities against human beings with black skin like mine,” said Bobby Mays, president of the Elmore County NAACP chapter.

Critical race theory and topics similar to it are not currently being taught in the state’s K-12 schools. State Superintendent Eric Mackey says this is a preventative measure.

“The key is to remember that what’s there now in our courses of study we feel very good about. What the board wanted to do was make some statement about the future too,” Mackey said.

Mackey says they haven’t had complaints of teachers teaching critical race theory, and he doesn’t expect them to in the future.

