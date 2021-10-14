Transition to cooler weather coming soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve been talking about a transition to some cooler, fall-like weather this weekend. That transition from unseasonably warm to unseasonably cool will come with some rain and storms overnight Friday and early Saturday morning.

Will Storms Affect Football Friday?

For most of us, the storms will arrive after the high school football games end on Friday night. The few exceptions will be in our northwest areas around Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Choctaw, and Philadelphia. Rain could begin as early as the fourth quarter. That’s not a guarantee, but it’s a real possibility that you need to be ready for.

Storm Timing

The storms will between 9 PM and midnight Friday night and track from northwest to southeast across the area. Severe storms are unlikely, but some storms can be heavy. They can also bring some lightning and thunder. This is a relatively low impact event since it isn’t severe, and it happens when most of us are sleeping.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog will develop and can be especially thick south of I-20. Visibility can be reduced to less than a quarter mile. The low temperature by morning will be near 68 degrees. Clouds will steadily increase on Friday, and a few showers are possible during the day. The high temperature will be near 88 degrees. The main line of storms will arrive after 9 PM Friday night.

The Weekend Ahead

Rain should be gone before sunrise Saturday. Any lingering rain and clouds will exit the area, and the sun will come out. This weekend will be beautiful, but it will be much cooler. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and in the mid-40s on Sunday.

