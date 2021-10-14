Advertisement

Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing UA student

Jack Lombardo
Jack Lombardo(family friend)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are searching for a University of Alabama student who was reported missing yesterday.

According to family and friends, 21-year-old Jack Lombardo has not been seen for more than 30 hours.

Tuscaloosa Police officers said Mr. Lombardo’s roommate contacted police at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to report that he had not heard from his roommate since the day before.

Officers said Jack’s mother reported him missing, saying she had not heard from him since a phone call around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers are working with UAPD to check locations where Jack may have gone and have contacted his friends and school associates. This remains an active investigation. Investigators have spoken with a friend who was in contact with Jack. They are currently following up on information as to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide.
4 shot, three dead in Meridian
Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.
Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash
A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Man found shot to death early Tuesday
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Latest News

A Chihuahua belonging to a Lubbock, Texas, couple stowed away in their luggage.
Couple finds pet Chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel debates Moderna, J&J COVID shots for booster
Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
Jason Aldean’s equipment bus crashes, country singer expected to perform tonight