Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing UA student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are searching for a University of Alabama student who was reported missing yesterday.

According to family and friends, 21-year-old Jack Lombardo has not been seen for more than 30 hours.

Tuscaloosa Police officers said Mr. Lombardo’s roommate contacted police at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to report that he had not heard from his roommate since the day before.

Officers said Jack’s mother reported him missing, saying she had not heard from him since a phone call around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers are working with UAPD to check locations where Jack may have gone and have contacted his friends and school associates. This remains an active investigation. Investigators have spoken with a friend who was in contact with Jack. They are currently following up on information as to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

