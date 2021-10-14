Advertisement

Ward 3 met with Chief Young to address community issues

People were able to speak with chief young, MPD officers and ward 3 councilman Joseph Norwood.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People of ward 3 had the opportunity to meet with Meridian Chief Deborah Young about what’s happening in their communities.

Members of Ward 3 shared complaints of gunfire in their neighborhoods, pothole issues, streetlights needing to be fixed, and a lack of police patrol.

Many voiced their desire to have cameras placed in their neighborhoods due to heavy crime in the area.

“I came out to listen as well as voice my concern and I’m just glad to meet the people that’s in charge, the new chief of police, the mayor, and others. I really appreciate this meeting. We’ll get a chance to understand and watch the progress because we know this administration has not even been here for 6 months, so we’ll be a part of watching it grow and making things happen in a positive manner, so I encourage everyone to not think negative but let’s be positive when looking for changes that are going to affect our community,” said Ward 3 resident, Barbara Ivy.

The chief announced the five public meetings last week. She said the meet and greets are good ways to introduce herself to the community she serves.

The ward four meeting is Thursday night at the police department courtroom. Ward five’s will be Wednesday, October 20th.

