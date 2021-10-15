Advertisement

18-year-old Nanih Waiya student dies in shooting

18-year-old Tyquan McCully died after he was shot while playing basketball in the 200 block of West College Street in Louisville Wednesday night.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An 18-year-old student is dead after he was shot while playing basketball in the 200 block of West College Street in Louisville Wednesday night.

The Louisville Sheriff’s Department said Tyquan McCully was playing basketball with a group when he was struck by a stray bullet from a nearby shooting.

McCully was a student at Nanih Waiya High School. We reached out to the school, but no official could comment at this time.

The investigation is ongoing as the suspect is still not in custody.

