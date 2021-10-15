$3.8 million bridge project finished in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After four years, Jasper County residents will now have a shorter commute.

A multi-million-dollar road project is finally complete.

The project involves four bridges that are all near the intersection of County Roads 8 and 31.

Jasper County Beat 5 Supervisor Curtis Grey was a major player in making sure citizens didn’t have to pay any extra taxes.

“This project here, just these four bridges, costed an estimated, about $3.8 million, and we didn’t have to raise taxes on our local people to pay for the bridges they were paid for by MDOT,” says Grey.

Grey says it was a group effort with Jasper County supervisors and state legislators.

“We all came together, and they called a meeting with MDOT officials, and we raised the money,” says Grey.

The bridges connect several communities, including, Heidelberg, Oak Bowery and Blue Ridge.

The closures really impacted travel.

“We’ll go around 15 miles to get to where it will take you three miles. It was a real inconvenience, especially for the senior citizens,” Grey says.

Now, residents no longer have to travel out of their way.

“I have to go all the way around to come to church. It takes me 20 minutes every Sunday, I’ve timed it. It takes me 20 minutes to go from my house to the church. Now it takes me 5 minutes to go from my house to church,” says Grey.

Grey also wants to make sure that everyone in the area respects the bridges.

“We wanted to let them know that these are nice bridges, and we don’t want to make interstate or a racetrack out of them,” says Grey.

Grey says the road closure signs will stay up for a while but he says the bridges are open and safe to use.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.