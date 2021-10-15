Advertisement

Alabama’s governor gets ‘Happy Birthday’ honor led by South Carolina’s governor

.
.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey was in Birmingham Friday to take part in the Southern Region Governors Panel, but for a brief moment it turned into a birthday celebration led by a fellow governor.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster advised the audience that “for this enchanted moment let us refer to her as ‘Kay’ and join me in singing happy birthday to the one and only Kay Ivey.”

Ivey, who turns 77, was set to deliver remarks alongside McMaster and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves at the SAC, which hosts content and discussion that introduces and explores the latest innovations and issues related to automotive manufacturing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!
15-year-old shot in Newton
Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.
Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues
Newton Chief of Police Randy Patrick said no criminal charges will be brought against the...
No charges filed in shooting of 6-year-old
Jack Lombardo
UPDATE: Missing UA student found safe in Mississippi

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 411 new cases, 10 new deaths and 42...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 411 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Friday
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Several arrested after fight in Laurel Walmart; police confirm no shooting
18-year-old Tyquan McCully died after he was shot while playing basketball in the 200 block of...
18-year-old Nanih Waiya student dies in shooting
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
US: States can order COVID shots for younger kids next week
For God and Country
We The People for God and Country scheduled for Saturday in Meridian