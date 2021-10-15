Advertisement

Alabama’s unemployment is much lower, but there are so many jobs available

Alabama’s unemployment rate is actually still falling, but the jobs market is seeing similar...
Alabama’s unemployment rate is actually still falling, but the jobs market is seeing similar trends to that national data.
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s unemployment rate is actually still falling, but the jobs market is seeing similar trends to that national data.

The most recent data in Alabama is from all the way back in March, so it’s too soon to tell what the peak quit rate is here.

“This is sort of an experimental dataset for the states,” said Tara Hutchison, ADOL Spokesperson. They just received that latest data and may get more by the end of the month.

Going by that most recent data, 2.6 percent of people reported quitting their jobs in March, a consistent trend.

“From year to year, month to month, there’s no clear rise or fall,” she said.

What they do know is unemployment is just 3.1 percent.

“We are inching forward every month getting a tenth of a percentage point closer to that pre-pandemic record low rate of unemployment, 2.6 percent,” said Hutchison.

Even so, there are hundreds of available jobs -- giving some insight into where people may have left jobs.

“It’s registered nurses, retail sales persons, and truck drivers,” listed Hutchison.

Hutchison says employers are forced to be more competitive, and they are paying more.

“So it’s a great time to be a job seeker, wages are up, benefits are up,” she added.

She says the ADOL website can point you in the right direction to help you find a job if you’re looking.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!
18-year-old Tyquan McCully died after he was shot while playing basketball in the 200 block of...
18-year-old Nanih Waiya student dies in shooting
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 15, 2021

Latest News

Annual special needs carnival held Saturday
Special needs carnival held Saturday
First ever "Patriot Rally" held Saturday
First ever ‘Patriot Rally’ held Saturday
Football Friday - October 15, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - October 15, 2021 - Part 2
Football Friday - October 15, 2021 - Part 3