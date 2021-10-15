Advertisement

BBB: Online shopping scams on the rise

By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas is now 71 days away, and some people have already started their shopping.

However, Better Business Bureau is urging you to be extra careful when shopping online this year.

Online shopping scams account for more than a third of all scam reports filed with them. And, four out of five people who report that type of scam lose money, making it the riskiest scam.

BBB says online purchase scams were among the top three riskiest scams in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

A whopping 73% of online purchase scam victims paid for their product but never received anything.

32% of shoppers the BBB surveyed reported getting tracking information that seemed genuine, but 30% received fake shipping information, and another 36% didn’t receive shipping information.

Some people said they didn’t initially think they’re were being scammed because they expected shipping delays due to the pandemic.

Here are some tips from the BBB:

  • Beware of making quick buys through social media
  • Consider that shipping tracking information might be fake
  • Use secure and traceable transactions
  • Don’t believe everything you see
  • Be careful buying sought-after products, especially during holidays

