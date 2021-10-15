Advertisement

CHIEF DEBORAH YOUNG MEETS WITH WARD 4

Chief Deborah Young addresses Ward 4.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The concerns of Ward Four were much like other wards.

People raised their concerns about an increase in gunshots in their neighborhoods, gun violence in general around the city, cars speeding up and down their roadways, especially on 65th Avenue, and many felt that they needed an increase in patrols in the ward as a whole.

Several others brought up concerns about the enforcement of a curfew for young people.

Again Chief Young refused to comment with WTOK

We did talk to senate 32 candidate Kim Houston, who was there as a Ward Four resident.

“As a citizen, the room should have been packed,” Houston said, “The only way we can really bring about change and impact is if we take ownership of our city as a community as a whole. "

