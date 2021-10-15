Advertisement

Chief Justice extends emergency order for COVID-19 safeguards

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has extended an emergency order for...
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has extended an emergency order for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts.(Storyblocks)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has extended an emergency order for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts. It gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Nov. 12. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.

The order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented Aug. 5, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

Read the order below:

