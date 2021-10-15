City of Meridian Arrest Report October 15, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:40 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of State Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:12 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:27 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.

At 11:36 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.