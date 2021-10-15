Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 15, 2021

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CARLOS D SMITH19884028 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
BEVERLY L TOWNSEND19751315 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
LACAMYAH TAYLOR19995132 NORTHVIEW DR MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
CHRISTOPHER Z CLARK19874220 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JONATHAN RUTTLEY19912405 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
JAMES K MOTT19697009 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
ERICA D SMITH19862305 E ST APT 24 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 14, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:40 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of State Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:12 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:27 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 11:36 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!
15-year-old shot in Newton
Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.
Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues
Newton Chief of Police Randy Patrick said no criminal charges will be brought against the...
No charges filed in shooting of 6-year-old
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 15, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 14, 2021
Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.
Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues