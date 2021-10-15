City of Meridian Arrest Report October 15, 2021
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CARLOS D SMITH
|1988
|4028 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
|BEVERLY L TOWNSEND
|1975
|1315 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|LACAMYAH TAYLOR
|1999
|5132 NORTHVIEW DR MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|CHRISTOPHER Z CLARK
|1987
|4220 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JONATHAN RUTTLEY
|1991
|2405 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
|JAMES K MOTT
|1969
|7009 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|ERICA D SMITH
|1986
|2305 E ST APT 24 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 14, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:40 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of State Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:12 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:27 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 11:36 AM on October 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.