COVID-19 in Mississippi: 411 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 411 new cases, 10 new deaths and 42...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 411 new cases, 10 new deaths and 42 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 411 new cases, 10 new deaths and 42 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The MSDH states 9,917 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Here are vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

CountyPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% of Pop. Receiving at Least One DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% of Pop. Fully Vaccinated
Clarke7,96251%7,04045%
Kemper4,26244%3,88240%
Lauderdale36,27949%32,52244%
Neshoba9,10231%8,08228%
Newton10,39049%9,34144%
Wayne7,97940%6,97035%

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

