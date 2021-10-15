COVID-19 in Mississippi: 411 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Friday
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 411 new cases, 10 new deaths and 42 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.
The MSDH states 9,917 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.
Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.
Here are vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Pop. Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|7,962
|51%
|7,040
|45%
|Kemper
|4,262
|44%
|3,882
|40%
|Lauderdale
|36,279
|49%
|32,522
|44%
|Neshoba
|9,102
|31%
|8,082
|28%
|Newton
|10,390
|49%
|9,341
|44%
|Wayne
|7,979
|40%
|6,970
|35%
See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state here.
