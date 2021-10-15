COVID-19 in Mississippi: 411 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 411 new cases, 10 new deaths and 42 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The MSDH states 9,917 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Here are vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Pop. Fully Vaccinated Clarke 7,962 51% 7,040 45% Kemper 4,262 44% 3,882 40% Lauderdale 36,279 49% 32,522 44% Neshoba 9,102 31% 8,082 28% Newton 10,390 49% 9,341 44% Wayne 7,979 40% 6,970 35%

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state here.

