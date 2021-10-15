Get the jackets ready, it’s about to get cooler

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It will be unseasonably warm, yet again, for today as highs climb back into the mid-upper 80s. The record high for Meridian today is 91 degrees, and the forecast calls for 88 degrees in the metro. So, it’ll be close. Regardless, the warmer weather is about to come to an end courtesy of a cold front that’s going to cross tonight.

Rain will be hard to find during the day, but isolated showers are possible this afternoon & early evening. Then, around 9-10pm, rain chances will start to go up as the well advertised cold front moves into our area. So, if you’re heading to any high school football games tonight, take the poncho. Most of the games will be dry, but some could have showers rolling in by the end. As the front crosses overnight, some downpours can be expected along with possibly some rumbles of thunder. Thankfully, severe storms don’t look to be a concern.

By daybreak on Saturday, the cold front & rain will be out of our area. However, clouds may linger through mid-morning before giving way to sunshine. Plan for gusty winds on Saturday...with gusts over 20mph. Highs to start the weekend will be more than 15 degrees “cooler” than today with low 70s expected. By Sunday morning, lows will be in the 40s (which hasn’t happened since this past May). Sunday afternoon, expect sunshine with more low 70s.

Next week, the cooler pattern will continue (40s in the AM and 70s in the PM). Yet, the winds become southerly again by Midweek...leading to warmer and muggier conditions to end the week. Also, isolated showers will sneak back into the forecast by the end of next week.

