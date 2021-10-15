Lamar Volleyball drops to Madison St. Joseph in the championship

CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders Women’s Volleyball team loses to Madison St. Josephs in the championship game.

This was Lamar’s first time making an appearance in the state championship game and they had a ton of support from their student section as they came out dressed in construction gear as a “ready to work” theme.

The first set went to the Bruins 25-14, but the second set, it was the Raiders show and won that match 25-14. In the third, St. Josephs won 25-18.

It all came down to the fourth and final set and the Bruins were able to take it, winning 25-21.

Despite the loss, head coach for the Raiders Courtney Lynn Schimelpfening is proud of the team’s hard work and resiliency.

“To be so young and to be willing to work that hard for each other is just so impressive. That’s kind of been the theme this year with this team is to be young but resilient and gritty. That’s something that we coach in our program, its part of our culture, and I think these girls are the epitome of that for sure,” she said.

“For a bunch of ninth graders and tenth graders to be runner up for 5A is so impressive and we just, you know what can you say, second place sucks but to be able to bring our entire team back here to play another few years against the competition, you know we beat a 6A team this year, so to be able to come back next year bigger and badder and more mature and more experienced, it’s going to be a real exciting time for Lamar volleyball,” she said.

With the team being young and already having this much success, it’s safe to say that we haven’t seen the last of Raiders Volleyball in the postseason.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.