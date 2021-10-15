Lions decimate Tigers on home game finale

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMCC Lions beat Coahoma Community College 52-6 in the final home game to remain undefeated on the season.

It was a special day for the Lions as it was also the 10th anniversary of Sullivan Windham field and it’s safe to say that they did their home turf justice.

The game started right in the Lions’ favor as quarterback Jamari Jones was all over the place and took it himself for the QB keeper for the Lions first score.

Jones would then connect with Duke Miller for a 49 yard touchdown that really opened the game for the Lions. Jones was excited to see the team’s hard work show on the field

“It feels very good. You know freshman year, we didn’t win the North, and last year they canceled our season, so it feels very good to see your work come into fruition,” he said.

The defense was also a force to be reckoned with as the Lions went into the half leading 42-0 and by the end of the game, the Tigers only scored six points. Head Coach Buddy Stephens loved what he saw from his defense as well.

“Our defense does a really good job of taking away what the other team does well and makes them do thinks they don’t like to do,” Stephens said. “Our offense is doing that too, they’re taking what the defense gives them and really throwing the ball or running the ball where the defense doesn’t want us to,” he said.

The Lions are now 7-0 on the season and hand the Tigers their first loss of the year. EMCC’s next matchup is Thursday, October 21st against Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

