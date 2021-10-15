A graveside service for Mr. James Alan Belvin will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. James Alan Belvin, age 75, of Meridian passed away Friday, October 15, 2021.

Alan was the retired general manager of Magnolia Beverage and also a self-employed general contractor.

Mr. Belvin is survived by his siblings, Richard Belvin (Deborah), Terry Belvin (Gail), and Chris Belvin (Monica); and two nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Louise Belvin.

The family requests that memorials be made as contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Michael J. Fox Foundation instead of flowers.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

