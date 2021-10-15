Advertisement

Mr. James Alan Belvin

James Alan Belvin
James Alan Belvin
James Alan Belvin(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A graveside service for Mr. James Alan Belvin will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Dr. John Temple officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. James Alan Belvin, age 75, of Meridian passed away Friday, October 15, 2021.

Alan was the retired general manager of Magnolia Beverage and also a self-employed general contractor.

Mr. Belvin is survived by his siblings, Richard Belvin (Deborah), Terry Belvin (Gail), and Chris Belvin (Monica); and two nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Louise Belvin.

The family requests that memorials be made as contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Michael J. Fox Foundation instead of flowers.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Most Read

The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!
15-year-old shot in Newton
Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.
Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues
Newton Chief of Police Randy Patrick said no criminal charges will be brought against the...
No charges filed in shooting of 6-year-old
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

Mrs. Ruth M. Arledge
People of Meridian, MS visit vendors at The Night Market
The Night Market returns to The MAX
Ms. Mary Jeanette Jenkins
Bonnie Faye Hall Taylor