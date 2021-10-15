Graveside services for Mrs. Ruth M. Arledge will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Little Rock with the Reverend Dr. Michael Bird officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Arledge, 87, of Northport, AL, formerly of Meridian, MS, passed away Wednesday evening October 13, 2021, at Park Manor Health and Rehab of Northport.

Mrs. Arledge was a graduate of Meridian High School and went on to retire from Delco-Remy. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Midway Baptist Church.

Mrs. Ruth is survived by her children Tony Arledge and Tina Nelson (Craig). Grandson, Scott Therrell; great-granddaughter, Alexis Therrell and great-grandson, Braxton Therrell; and great-great-granddaughter, Ever Rain, as well as a host of extended family members.

Mrs. Arledge is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Pete Arledge; her parents Carl Sanderford (Maude) and Iva McCrory (Mack); and her grandson, Chris Therrell; siblings Carl “Sonny” Sanderford, Jr. (Betty), and nephews Sandy and Todd Sanderford.

Pallbearers will be Craig Nelson, Braxton Therrell, and Jerry Burkes.

The Arledge family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Midway Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Arledge family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home before dismissing to the cemetery for graveside rites.

