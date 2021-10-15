Advertisement

The Nigh Market returns to The MAX

People of Meridian, MS visit vendors at The Night Market
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The MAX hosted twenty-seven vendors from five to nine tonight.

This is a community partnership with the City of Meridian, Go Green Meridian, Earth’s Bounty, and The Meridian Council for the Arts.

At the beginning of the night, they were expecting about one thousand people to come through and engage with local businesses and organizations.

Local business owner, Adie Fields, who owns F.O.6 Cinnamon Shop, a gourmet cinnamon roll company said, “I love to be able to share my business with the community. I’m from Kansas and cinnamon rolls are not a big of a thing in Mississippi. So it’s nice to bring a little bit of Kansas to Mississippi.”

Community Engagement Coordinator at The MAX, Elizabeth Williams, said: “We want people to come downtown, we want them to eat at a local restaurant, we want them to shop local, and we want them to have a good time.”

