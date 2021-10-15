Advertisement

Several arrested after fight in Laurel Walmart; police confirm no shooting

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police have arrested several people involved in a brawl inside of Walmart Friday afternoon, debunking rumors of an active shooter at the superstore.

According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, officers responded to a call about a fight that took place between five or six people.

Cox says that those individuals have been arrested, along with confirming that there was not an active shooter since no shots were fired.

“Arrests have been made. There were no shots fired. There’s no active shooter,” Cox says.

At this time, Cox is letting the public know that there is no danger to the public.

