Showers & thunderstorms likely tonight ahead of sharp cooling

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms will track across East Mississippi and West Alabama tonight. Some storms may be heavy, but severe storms are not expected.

Timing Tonight’s Storms

A line of storms ahead of an approaching cold front will track from northwest to southeast across our area between 10 PM and 4 AM. The exact timing can vary a little depending on your exact location, but the storms will arrive as listed below:

10 PM - midnight: Philadelphia, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Choctaw, Burnside, DeKalb, Union, Decatur, Union, Newton, Lake, Lawrence, and Aliceville.

Midnight - 2 AM: Meridian, Scooba, Electric Mills, Hickory, Chunky, Quitman, Enterprise, Stonewall, Basic City, Livingston, York, Cuba, Geiger, Emelle, Epes, Gainesville, Demopolis, Butler, Lisman, and Pennington.

2 AM - 4 AM: Waynesboro, Gilbertown, Silas, Toxey, Linden, Sweet Water, Dixons Mills, Thomasville, and Coffeeville.

The storms can bring heavy rain, lightning and thunder, and wind gusts up to 30 mph. The rain will end from west to east and completely end by 4 AM.

This Weekend’s Forecast

After the rain ends before sunrise, Saturday will be a beauty. The day will start with temperatures in the mid-50s. The afternoon will become sunny and bright. The high temperature will be near 69 degrees. Sunday will be sunny. The day will start chilly! The morning low will be near 45 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Slow but steady warming will step us up to near 80-degree highs by next Wednesday and Thursday. Our next bout of rain will come as a cold front tracks through our area on Thursday.

