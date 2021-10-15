State lottery proceeds top $11 million for September
Published: Oct. 15, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said it transferred $11,243,551.36 to the Mississippi State Treasury for September. That brought the approximated FY 2022 net proceeds total to $33,147,268.74.
MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.
The first $80 million in lottery proceeds goes for improvements to roads and bridges, with the remaining earmarked for education.
