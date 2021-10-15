Warriors fall in overtime to Co-Lin

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - In the first overtime game of the season ECCC is unable to pull off the win at home and loses 20-17 against Co-Lin.

East Central Community College hosted Co-Lin in their seventh game of the season out in Bailey Stadium. The Warriors were 2-4 headed into Thursdays game.

To start the game off ECCC would have a punt return by Desmond William all the way to the house.

That would be the only touchdown of the first half.

But Co-Lin will come out with a pick six to get their first touchdown of the second half. The extra point is blocked so ECCC will continue to lead 7-6.

Still in the third quarter Dareon Goodrum forces a fumble and Courland Harris is able to take advantage and score another Warriors touchdown. The Warriors lead 14-6 going into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter Co-Lin would come out and score 8 points to force overtime.

The Warriors would get a field goal in overtime but Co-Lin would win with a touchdown. They beat Warriors in overtime 20-17.

ECCC is now 2-5 on the season. They will head to Hinds next Thursday for a 7 p.m. kick off.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.