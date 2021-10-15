We The People for God and Country scheduled for Saturday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The first ever “We the People for God and Country” event will be held Saturday in Meridian.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Singing Brakeman Park with a walk to the steps of Meridian City Hall. From there, a program at City Hall lawn will feature motivational speaking and patriotic music.

“We want to be all inclusive. Republican. Democrat. Independent,” said Tony Malone, organizer of Saturday’s event. “We want patriots to show up. It doesn’t matter what color, what ethnicity, nationality. If you feel like you’re a patriot and want to get involved in a movement that’s going to benefit our country and our people, the patriots and our children as we move forward. First and foremost we all know we have to put God back in our country.”

Malone emphasized that this is not a political rally and it open to anyone in the community and runs from 9:00-11:30 Saturday morning. Meridian musician Timmy Segars will provide the musical entertainment.

