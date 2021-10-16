Annual Diabetes Walk set Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Diabetes is something that many Mississippians are affected by in some way. That’s why the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will host its annual Walk for Diabetes event in Meridian Sunday at Bonita Lakes Park.

Registration starts at 1 pm, with the walk and ribbon cutting starting at 2 pm. This year’s walk theme is “Lean On Me.” All donations raised by the Walk for Diabetes will stay in the state to fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with type 1 and type 2.

You can visit their website for more information www.msdiabetes.org

