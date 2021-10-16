Advertisement

Debs Social Service club holding carnival Saturday

Carnival being held Saturday
Carnival being held Saturday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local club is gearing up for their annual special needs carnival tomorrow.

Every year, Debs Social Service Club hosts a carnival for those with special needs to have some fun in a safe environment. Tomorrow’s event runs from 9 a-m to Noon at Northcrest Baptist Church on North Hills Street.

“Tomorrow we have our annual special needs carnival. It’s an event that we hold every year and we do a big drawing to raise funds for it. We’re super excited and the girls love this one, it’s so nice to be out in the community and do this event. It’s for anyone in the special needs community of all ages, so anyone can come,” said Anna Kate Shows - President of Debs Social Service Club.

Tomorrow’s carnival is free to attend. For more info on debs, please visit their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Debs-Social-Service-Club-105765321774271

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!
15-year-old shot in Newton
Three people died in a shooting Oct. 12, 2021, at a house on Meridian's 17th Street.
Victims’ names released, shooting investigation continues
Newton Chief of Police Randy Patrick said no criminal charges will be brought against the...
No charges filed in shooting of 6-year-old
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

MPD public information officer Sgt. Heather Luebbers shared the department's views on the week.
MPD and a local business react to a violent week in Meridian.
President Joe Biden visited a child development center in Hartford to promote his proposal to...
Biden open to shortening length of programs in spending bill
Showers and thunderstorms will track from northwest to southeast across East Mississippi and...
Showers & thunderstorms likely tonight ahead of sharp cooling
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says