Debs Social Service club holding carnival Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local club is gearing up for their annual special needs carnival tomorrow.

Every year, Debs Social Service Club hosts a carnival for those with special needs to have some fun in a safe environment. Tomorrow’s event runs from 9 a-m to Noon at Northcrest Baptist Church on North Hills Street.

“Tomorrow we have our annual special needs carnival. It’s an event that we hold every year and we do a big drawing to raise funds for it. We’re super excited and the girls love this one, it’s so nice to be out in the community and do this event. It’s for anyone in the special needs community of all ages, so anyone can come,” said Anna Kate Shows - President of Debs Social Service Club.

Tomorrow’s carnival is free to attend. For more info on debs, please visit their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Debs-Social-Service-Club-105765321774271

