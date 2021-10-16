Advertisement

First ever 'Patriot Rally' held Saturday

First ever "Patriot Rally" held Saturday
First ever "Patriot Rally" held Saturday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of people came together Saturday morning with a purpose.

The first ever “We the People for God and Country” rally was held today. Those who participated marched from Singing Brakeman Park to city hall, where patriotic music was playing and motivational speeches were given. Event organizer Tony Malone told WTOK that that the goal of the group is to better meridian and the nation as a whole.

“We are founded on principles of God and country. We want to make everyone aware of what is going on in our nation these days and bring attention to what we can do as ‘we the people’ to move this nation forward,” said Malone.

Malone also stressed that everyone is welcomed to be a part of ‘We the People’.

