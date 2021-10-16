Advertisement

GOTW: Enterprise beats Clarkdale 34-17

Enterprise moves to 8-0 on the year after a big win at home
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs beat Clarkdale 34-17 at home in a battle of the Bulldogs clash.

The energy was electric at Enterprise as there was not an empty seat in the stadium. It was loud for both teams and it created an unforgettable atmosphere.

The first half was a very slow game but Clarkdale controlled much of the tempo in time of possession. After a failed fourth down conversion, Clarkdale got a short field and took advantage to get the first touchdown of the game.

Enterprise got the ball back but immediately fumbled to Clarkdale’s advantage. The defense for the Bulldogs held and it was quickly 10-0. The Bulldogs would bounce back near the end of the first half as they drove down the field for a Gavyn Dear touchdown for a one score game going into halftime.

The second half was a different story for Enterprise as they made adjustments and took control at home. Bulldogs move to 8-0 on the season.

Clarkdale really has lost momentum as they are now on a two game losing streak. They will look to bounce back on the road against Union.

